Dixie Lee Holle
March 3, 1939 - August 22, 2019
LAKEVILLE, IN - Dixie Lee Holle, 80, passed away on August 22, 2019 at her home in Lakeville.
Dixie was born on March 3, 1939 in Davenport, Iowa to Herbert and Vera Benton. She graduated from John Adams High School in 1957, and lived in Missouri, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida before returning to Indiana in 1978. Dixie married Richard Holle in 1984, and for the next thirty-five years, Richard and Dixie were inseparable, so much so that they were often referred to as “Dick and Dixie,” as if they had somehow become a single entity. They traveled across the country, always by back roads so they could enjoy the scenery and the local color. When they weren't traveling or working, Dick and Dixie loved tending their little patch of heaven in Lakeville, where there were usually a few cats and sometimes a goat or two to be found.
Dixie will most be remembered for her devotion to her family and her selfless acts of love that inspired all of us. We always counted on her for her advice and wisdom. She was our rock and the glue that bound our family. Without her, family gatherings, reunions, and holidays will never be the same. Dixie's dedication to her family was best exemplified when her son Michael became ill. She cared for him and provided most of his basic needs until the final weeks of her life, despite her own frail condition.
Dixie is survived by her loving husband, Richard “Dick”; children, Patrick Seese and Michael Seese; her stepchildren, Julie Holle, Richard Holle, Jr., and Jovita Holle; and her grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristina, Brittany, Hannah, Kamilah, Scott, and Nikko. She is also survived by her many wonderful cousins and her beloved Aunt Irma.
One of Dixie's final wishes was for Patrick and Tonya to “finally get married,” and of course they intend to fulfill her wishes.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 26 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Chapter, 9075 North Meridian, Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019