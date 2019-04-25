Dixie Lee Thurin



July 12, 1938 - April 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dixie Lee (Douglas) Thurin, 80, of South Bend, passed away peacefully at her son's home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with her family by her side.



Dixie was born July 12, 1938 in Mishawaka, Indiana, to the late Ralph and June (Shock) Douglas. She was a 1956 graduate of Adams High School. She married Arthur Veclotch on February 20, 1960. Dixie is survived by their two children, Beth Veclotch and Bruce (Kelli) Veclotch; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan (Kathryn), and Amanda Chamberlin. She has one brother, Bruce Douglas, who preceded her in death. Dixie was married to John P. Thurin on January 30, 1987. John preceded her in death on January 18, 2013.



Dixie worked as a secretary and teacher's aide for the South Bend Community School Corp., a secretary at Mastic Corp., and worked at Markmaker's Inc. After John & Dixie owned a gift shop, Dixie Lee's, on West Washington St. IN 2005, they opened a bed and breakfast out of the home, named The Inn on historic West Washington St. until 2011. Starting around 1970 Dixie became a member of the group Questers, making dear and important friends along the way. She served as Chapter and State President, and was their newsletter editor from 2006 until present. She was incredibly passionate and knowledgeable in history and antiques. She was an active member at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. Dixie was incredibly proud of her beautiful home on West Washington, where the entire family spent each holiday together. She loved reading, gardening, and her two Westies, Rosie and Morey, as well as her “grand-dog”, Abby. Dixie enjoyed life and being involved in all that she could, and poured her heart into helping others.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be offered to Center for Hospice Care.