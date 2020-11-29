1/1
Dixie Savoie
1935 - 2020
Dixie Savoie

Jan. 17, 1935 - Nov. 26, 2020

WALKERTON, IN - Dixie L. Savoie of Walkerton passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Wellbrooke of South Bend while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1935 in North Liberty to the late Frank and Ethel (Booker) Sims and was 85 years old at the time of her death.

On June 14, 1952 Dixie married the love of her life, Ronald A. Savoie who preceded her death in 2012. She was a member of the First Brethren Church in North Liberty. Dixie always took care of her family first and was a very loving and caring lady.

Dixie is survived by two sons, Roger (Michelle) Savoie of South Bend and Randy (Jeanette Pearson) Savoie of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Sherri LaFountain-Wiegand, Dan LaFountain, Chrissy Bradberry, and Caley Nixon; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kay Renz of Teegarden. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Robin Hartsell, one son, Ronald Keith Savoie; three sisters, Lydia, Bonnie, and Shelia; and two brothers, Charles and Frank Jr.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 EST Tuesday, December 1 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. A Visitation will be held from Noon to 2:00 EST also on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Unfortunately, Dixie succumbed to Covid-19. Therefore, proper wearing of masks and social distancing will be required at all times and is requested by the family. Also due to state mandates, no more than 50 individuals are allowed inside at any time.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
12:00 PM
Rannells Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rannells Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
