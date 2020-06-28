John K. Graham, D.O.
March 20, 1937 - June 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - John K. Graham, D.O., 83, of Mishawaka, went to join his Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He was born March 20, 1937 in Lewis County, Missouri and lovingly raised by his parents, (the late) Ray Bally & Nora (Cox) Graham-Bally. John received his undergraduate degree from Northeast Missouri University (now Truman State University) and from medical school, and his doctorate degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathy & Surgery (now A.T. Still University). He served his internship at South Bend Osteopathic Hospital and later established The Osceola Clinic, serving the community there for the next 42 years. Dr. Graham proudly assisted in the training of many interns and medical students over the years. Dr. Graham was a member of the Indiana Osteopathic Association, having served twice as their President. John married Sharon (Maitland) Graham in LaPlata, MO on June 12, 1960 and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. John was devoted to his family, his church, and his community; he was a member of the Osceola United Methodist Church, served as choir director there for 20 years, and served on several mission trips to Honduras and Haiti. He rarely missed attending his grandchildren's activities, events & games and also served the 4H as their horse & pony leader for many years. Dr. Graham was a talented artist & musician; he sang in the Baugo Bay Singers group and was one of the co-founders of The Osceola Community Players theatre group, appearing in over 30 productions, most recently as “Scrooge” in “A Christmas Carol”. John was also an avid golfer, fisherman & hunter, as well as a private pilot. In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Rosso in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Graham; their daughter, Dana (James) Hoffman of Osceola; son, John (Andrea) Graham of Middlebury; son-in-law, Dale Rosso of Osceola; grandchildren, James (Kim) Rosso, Jessica (John) Allen, Skye (R.J. Connors) Hoffman, Tyler (Erica Beltre) Graham, Holly (Devin) Reagan, Mitchell Graham, Theodore Hoffman, and Ian Graham; great-grandchildren, Autumn Burnett, Connor Rosso, John Murphy Reagan, ZiaDonna Graham, Molly Reagan, and Quinnten Webb; his brothers, William L. (Sue) Graham of Knoxville, TN and James (Roma) Graham of Kirksville, MO; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Maitland of Cedar Rapids, IA. Memorial Services will be held at 6:00pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola, IN 46561. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. The family's preferred memorial is Osceola United Methodist Church. To share a remembrance of John or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.