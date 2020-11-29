Dolly Martin
April 9, 1922 - Nov. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dolly Martin, 98, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Wellbrooke in South Bend.
Dolly was born April 9, 1922 in Eddy, IN to the late Maynard L. and Effie J. (Campbell) Vance.
On November 8, 1939 she married Glenn I. Martin in Goshen, IN. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1998 after 59 years of marriage.
Dolly is survived by five daughters: Sharon J. Grahl of Niles, MI, Barbara V. Dials, Judy M. Martin, and Robin J. (Jeffery) Harroff all of South Bend, IN, and Glenda L. Klemczewski of Mishawaka, IN; nine grandchildren: Joseph (Linda) Papczynski, Ronald (Pamela) Dials, Rhonda Sue (Robert) Weisjahn, Robert Dials, Ryan Dials, Amy Jo Gnott, Kenneth Minton, Jennifer (Michael) Smith, and Justin (Kalee) Harroff; six great- grandchildren: Jamie Jo Lawrence, Cory Joe Papczynski, Ronnie (Stephanie) Dials, Kayla Dials, Evan Gnott, and Miranda Gnott; five great-great-granchildren, Lillian and Mason Lawrence, Braxton Smith, Chase Smith, and Kason Hughes; sister-in-law and friend, Dona Vance; good friend, Debbie Redman; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, Dolly was preceded in death by ten brothers, two sisters; two grandsons, Keith A. Papczynski and Rodney Dials; and two sons-in-law, Leo Grahl and James Dials.
Dolly retied in 1989 from the St. Joseph County Treasurer's Office after 33 years of service as Chief Deputy Treasurer.
Dolly was an awesome seamstress, sewing all her children's dance recital costumes. Later she was the “go to” lady for mending and alterations for family and friends. She loved her weekly visits and garage saling with Aunt Dona, Dolly driving and Dona navigating. She was an avid Notre Dame fan. She was a season ticket holder to Norte Dame women's basketball for 20 years.
We appreciate the wonderful care she received from the staff of Legacy at Wellbrooke. We would like to thank Bronnie, Crystal, Joseline, Kelly, and Sunshine for their compassionate care of Dolly, especially when we could no longer visit except from outside the window. She became part of their family. All of them are our heroes and Dolly's angels.
A private graveside service will be held for Dolly at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends can leave online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
