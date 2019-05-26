Home

Dolores A. "Dee" Kois


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June 2, 1931 - May 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dolores Kois, 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 22 in the Center for Hospice.

Dolores was born June 2, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Julia (Poworski) Czeluzniak.

Dolores is survived by her sons, Dan Kois, Gary (Diane) Kois, and Mark (Lori) Kois; grandchildren, Cameron, Mitchell (Kristen), Addyson, Jennifer, Stephen (Felicia), and Missy; and a great-grandson, John.

Dolores lived as a servant, always considering others before herself. Her love for her family and friends was evident throughout her life.

Dolores was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She prayed the Rosary daily for her children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Details will be shared at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' name to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019
