Dolores A. Swanson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. Swanson

June 9, 1929 - May 26, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Dolores A. Swanson, 90, of Granger, Indiana passed away at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Brookdale Senior Living. Dolores was born on June 9, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. She retired from the former Roberton's in South Bend. She had also been employed with Goldblatt's in Chicago. On August 21, 1948 she married Herbert H. Swanson, who preceded her in death on January 4, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Jalynn; two brothers, John and Ed Gille; and two sons-in-law, Larry Gilbert and Leslie Bella. Dolores is survived by two daughters, Christina Gilbert of Elkhart, Indiana and Theresa (Dave) Jaronik of Pahrump, Nevada; two sons, Mark Swanson of Osceola, Indiana and Jeff (Holly) Swanson of South Bend, Indiana; five grandchildren, Nicole Gilbert, Jamie Swanson, Scott (Emily) Swanson, Jeff Swanson, and Kirsten Swanson; and three great-grandchildren, Kora, Kylah, and Kaisley. A private family visitation and funeral will take place with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Dolores was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Parish and Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed music and theatre. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved