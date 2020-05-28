Dolores A. Swanson
June 9, 1929 - May 26, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Dolores A. Swanson, 90, of Granger, Indiana passed away at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Brookdale Senior Living. Dolores was born on June 9, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. She retired from the former Roberton's in South Bend. She had also been employed with Goldblatt's in Chicago. On August 21, 1948 she married Herbert H. Swanson, who preceded her in death on January 4, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Jalynn; two brothers, John and Ed Gille; and two sons-in-law, Larry Gilbert and Leslie Bella. Dolores is survived by two daughters, Christina Gilbert of Elkhart, Indiana and Theresa (Dave) Jaronik of Pahrump, Nevada; two sons, Mark Swanson of Osceola, Indiana and Jeff (Holly) Swanson of South Bend, Indiana; five grandchildren, Nicole Gilbert, Jamie Swanson, Scott (Emily) Swanson, Jeff Swanson, and Kirsten Swanson; and three great-grandchildren, Kora, Kylah, and Kaisley. A private family visitation and funeral will take place with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Dolores was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Parish and Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed music and theatre. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.