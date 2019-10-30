|
|
Dolores A. Zambo
March 10, 1939 - Oct. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dolores “Dee” A. Zambo, 80, of South Bend, IN passed away at 7:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka, IN. She was born on March 10, 1939 in South Bend, IN.
Dee is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Charles) Latkowski of South Bend, IN; son, Carl (Cheryl) VanDerHeyden of South Bend, IN; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman Kolesiak and Irene (Mrozinski) Epperson, Donald VerDerHeyden and William Zambo; and sister, Diane Tuttle.
Dee was a lifelong resident of South Bend, graduating from Central High School. She retired in 2011 from Macy's after working 50 years in women's retail.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, IN is assisting the family.
Contributions in memory of Dee may be offered to , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019