Dolores
“Dee” Bankowski
Nov. 6, 1929 - Nov. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Dolores I. “Dee” Bankowski, 91, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Dee was born November 6, 1929 in South Bend, to the late Michael and Margaret (Meszaros) Nyikos. She grew up in South Bend and was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy.
On June 17, 1950, Dee married H.J. “Kelly” Bankowski in St. Stephen's Church, South Bend. The couple made South Bend their home and in later years enjoyed wintering in Tucson, Arizona.
Until 1983, Dee and Kelly owned and operated Nyikos Bar and Restaurant which was originally her parent's business. She then worked in food service with South Bend Schools for ten years.
Dee was currently a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka and formerly belonged to Little Flower, Holy Cross, and St. Stephen's Churches in South Bend. She prayed the Rosary daily and had a special devotion to The Infant of Prague, St. Therese Little Flower, and our Blessed Mother. Dee enjoyed cooking, puzzles, and was an avid reader.
Dee's family was an important part of her life. Her surviving family includes her children, Michael (Jacqueline) Bankowski of Tucson, AZ, James Bankowski of South Bend, Mary Beth (Ed) LeMere of Niles, Robert Bankowski of Buchanan, and her “fourth son”, Mike Lofton, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly; two grandchildren, Neal and Christopher Bankowski; and an infant brother, Eugene Nyikos.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Monday, December 21, in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, with Rev. Jacob Meyer and Rev. Barry England officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend.
There is no public visitation.
Face masks are required in the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Spina Bifida Indiana (SBAIN) or the Center for Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com
.