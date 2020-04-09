|
Dolores Blatz
Feb. 11, 1929 - Apr. 5, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Dolores M. Blatz, 91, passed away April 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born February 11, 1929 in Mishawaka, IN to Archiel & Harriet (Jacobs) Termont.
On September 2, 1950 in South Bend she married Robert A. Blatz; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Raymond Termont and Russell Termont; and a son-in-law, David Williamson.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Williamson and Judy (Dale) Felty, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and one brother, Donald Termont.
Dolores enjoyed boating, fishing, playing cards, shuffleboard, and bingo.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020