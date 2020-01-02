|
Dolores Doyle
Dec. 31, 1930 - Dec. 31, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Dolores Doyle (formerly Dolores Jacewicz of Knox, Indiana) peacefully left this world on Dec. 31, 2019 to be able to celebrate her 89th birthday with our Lord (DOB 12/31/1930).
She will be remembered by all as a tireless and cheerful friend who loved to talk over coffee. Many in the local community knew Dolores as a surrogate grandmother, who was always baking something, with an irrepressible dimpled smile. Dolores loved to walk, talk, play guitar and sing hymns at Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, where she also voluntarily filled many other roles to the community over the years, like Altar-Rosary Society, teaching communion catechism classes, and the church choir group.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard Doyle; her children, Linda Stevens, Paul Doyle, Paulette Rice, Patricia Lininger, and Patrick Doyle, and their children.
Visitation is on Sunday, January 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg, MI 49112. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Adamsville Cemetery, Edwardsburg, MI. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020