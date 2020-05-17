Dolores “Dort” E.
Stephens
March 24, 1925 - May 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dolores “Dort” E. Stephens (Rajski), 95, passed away at The Hearth of Juday Creek in Granger on Saturday, May 9. She worked as a Consumer Service Representative for 36 years at NIPSCO until retiring in 1983. Dort loved to travel, play golf and euchre, and was involved in her church. She also loved socializing with friends and family, going to the casino with friends, and having a good martini.
Dort was preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Nora (Walters) Rajski; brothers, Norbert Rajski, Edward Rajski, Cleland Rajski, Gerald Rajski, Conrad Rajski, Archie Rajski, & Chester Rajski; and a sister, Helen Wank (Rajski). Left to cherish Dort's Memory are her sister, Barbara Soleta of South Bend, and many nieces and nephews. Dort was a fun-loving, spunky, and strong woman who leaves behind a very large family that will miss her greatly.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.