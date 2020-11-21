Dolores Irene
(Dee) Kalil
Aug. 8, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN - Dolores Irene (Dee) Kalil, 91, of South Bend, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Healthwin Specialized Care, South Bend, IN. She was born on August 8, 1929, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Stan and Esther (Dylewski) Sikorski.
On April 23, 1960 she married John J. Kalil, who preceded her in death on February 13, 2018. Dolores is survived by two daughters, Jean M. (Brendan) Crumlish and Karen A. Miller, both of South Bend; a son, Joseph S. Kalil of Westfield, IN; five granddaughters, Kami Miller of South Bend, Kari (Cameron) Peters and Kori (Zachary) Richardson both of Mishawaka, Vivian Crumlish and Dorothy Crumlish both of South Bend, and great-grandson, Kingsley Richardson. She is also survived by a dearly loved sister, Joan Gondek of South Bend, IN and other cherished family and friends.
Dee was a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. After high school, she worked at many diverse jobs throughout her life including positions at Torrington Corporation, the South Bend Community Schools, and the Louvered Door Restaurant to name a few. But her favorite job was being a grandmother. Grandma Dee enjoyed Bingo, crafts, baking, or a rousing game of cards, as long as she was with family. She will be remembered for her many kind actions, thoughtfulness and humility. She will also be remembered for her deep faith and special devotion to The Blessed Mother. Dee was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church.
A celebration of Dee's life will take place in the summer of 2021. Due to Covid-19 concerns, visitation will be private, but all are invited to share in praying the Rosary with the family at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2020 via Facebook Live, found at the Kaniewski Funeral Home Facebook Live Page. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, which will be live-streamed via a link found at www.holyfamilysouthbend.org
. Private burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church, The Activity Department at Healthwin Specialized Care, or to the charity of the donor's choice
. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
