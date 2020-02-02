|
Dolores M. Strom
June 14, 1930 - Jan. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dolores M. Strom, 89, of South Bend passed away Wed., Jan. 22, 2020. Survivors include children, Deanna Strom & David Strom; sister, Joyce Gugle; six grandchildren, & six great-grandchildren. Dolores was a lifelong resident and a devout Catholic. She enjoyed traveling, watching old movies, & spending time with family. Mass of Christian Burial is Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at 12pm at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Private entombment at a later date. Condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020