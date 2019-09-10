Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Dolores Mae Newman


1928 - 2019
Dolores Mae Newman Obituary
Dolores Mae Newman

Aug. 26, 1928 - Sept. 6, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Dolores Mae Newman, age 91, of Mishawaka, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Tanglewood Trace. Dolores was born August 26, 1928 in South Bend, IN to the late Chester and Joanne (Bogucki) Swartz and has lived in this area all of her life. On July 2, 1950, at St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka, she married the love of her life, Frank J.C. Newman, who preceded her in death on February 16, 2017.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Innman of Mishawaka and Sharon (Paul) Fox of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; one granddaughter, Kerrie (Luke) Conway of Mishawaka; and two great-granddaughters, Magdalena and Josephina Conway. Her brother, Chester Swartz preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13 at the Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may gather with the family on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Dolores graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1946. Dolores was an avid reader and enjoyed working sudoku puzzles. She loved shopping and going out to lunch. She loved playing with her grandpuppies, Mochi and Bella, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dolores Newman may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
