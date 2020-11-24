1/1
Dolores Marie Krych
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Marie Krych

Aug. 12, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Dolores Marie Krych, 91, of Mishawaka, passed away at Sprenger Healthcare on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Dolores was born August 12, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana to Alex and Carrie (Jablonski) Vargo. On January 15, 1947, she married Casimer Krych. He preceded her in death, passing away in 1996.

Dolores is survived by her children, John (Brenda) Krych of Atwood, Tennessee, Linda (Daniel) Dennis of Pflugerville, Texas, Christine (Pete) Mark, Rose (Jim) Zirille, and Lori (Don) Yeakey, all of Mishawaka. Surviving as well are 12 grandchildren, numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and her twin sister, Jean Wachowiak of South Bend. Dolores was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara Hipsack, Frank Vargo, Albert Vargo, and Helen Zalasko; and two grandsons Jason Krych and Brian McMichael.

There will be a celebration of Dolores' life at a later date. She will be laid to rest in St. Joe Cemetery, South Bend, next to her parents. Cruz Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Dolores was employed for many years as a custodian at the University of Notre Dame until her retirement in 1991. In her spare time, she loved doing crossword puzzles and other puzzle books, keeping up with current events through the newspaper and local broadcast news, and eating her favorite treat, Chocolate Charlie. She was also a longtime and avid fan of Notre Dame sports.

She was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to those who had the joy of being in her life.

In her memory, donations may be given to St. Monica's Catholic Church. To leave a message of condolence for the Krych family, or light a virtual candle in Dolores' memory, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved