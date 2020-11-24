Dolores Marie Krych
Aug. 12, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Dolores Marie Krych, 91, of Mishawaka, passed away at Sprenger Healthcare on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Dolores was born August 12, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana to Alex and Carrie (Jablonski) Vargo. On January 15, 1947, she married Casimer Krych. He preceded her in death, passing away in 1996.
Dolores is survived by her children, John (Brenda) Krych of Atwood, Tennessee, Linda (Daniel) Dennis of Pflugerville, Texas, Christine (Pete) Mark, Rose (Jim) Zirille, and Lori (Don) Yeakey, all of Mishawaka. Surviving as well are 12 grandchildren, numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and her twin sister, Jean Wachowiak of South Bend. Dolores was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara Hipsack, Frank Vargo, Albert Vargo, and Helen Zalasko; and two grandsons Jason Krych and Brian McMichael.
There will be a celebration of Dolores' life at a later date. She will be laid to rest in St. Joe Cemetery, South Bend, next to her parents. Cruz Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Dolores was employed for many years as a custodian at the University of Notre Dame until her retirement in 1991. In her spare time, she loved doing crossword puzzles and other puzzle books, keeping up with current events through the newspaper and local broadcast news, and eating her favorite treat, Chocolate Charlie. She was also a longtime and avid fan of Notre Dame sports.
She was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to those who had the joy of being in her life.
In her memory, donations may be given to St. Monica's Catholic Church. To leave a message of condolence for the Krych family, or light a virtual candle in Dolores' memory, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.