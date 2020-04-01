|
|
Dolores May
Pajakowski
Feb. 12, 1945 - March 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dolores May Pajakowski, 75, of South Bend passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Dolores was born February 12, 1945 in South Bend, the eighth of ten children to Joseph and Angela (Matthys) VanOverberghe. On October 1, 1966, Dolores married William J. Pajakowski, who preceded her in death on August 14, 2003. Each day, Dolores would pass the cemetery near their house and send Bill a kiss. She missed him immensely.
Dolores is survived by their children, John (Francine) Pajakowski, Susan (Phil) Dombrowski, Jennifer (Scott) Singer, and Mary (William) Porter all of South Bend, and Kristy (Adam) Reese of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren, Mitchell and Paige Pajakowski, Sidney (Taylor) Leda, Spencer (Fiancee Jalyn) Leda, Summer and Cameron Dombrowski, Madison, William, and Henry Singer, Norah and Brady Porter, and Allison and Vincent Reese; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and River Leda; sisters, Sister Mary Alfonsa C.S.S.F. of Livoinia, MI and Lois (Victor) Krol of South Bend; brothers, Gerard (June) VanOverberghe, Alfons (Lorrie) VanOverberghe, Richard (Patricia) VanOverberghe, and Russell (Linda) VanOverberghe all of South Bend; a sister-in-law, Veronica VanOverberghe of Naperville, IL, and brother-in-law, Jerry McMahon of South Bend, IN. Dolores is also survived by her dear mother-in-law, Irene Pajakowski of South Bend, IN, and two sisters-in-law, Sister Mary Ann Pajakowski C.S.C. of Park City, UT and Margaret Pajakowski of Chicago, IL, along with twenty-six nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lucille McMahon; brothers, Rene and Hilary VanOverbrghe; sisters-in-law, Charlene and Terri VanOverberghe, and a brother-in-law, Joseph Szlanfucht.
Dolores worked for four years at St. Joseph Bank and Trust Co. in South Bend, IN before beginning her family. She was the manager of Holy Family Parish Center for thirty-two years, and employed by J.R. Fox Jewelers for thirty years. She cooked for funeral luncheons at Holy Family Parish for ten years.
Dolores could always be found with a good book or crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. Her ultimate joy was in helping or surprising others. Whether it was making their favorite dessert for their birthday, surprising them with a batch of scrabble just because, or just calling to say hello, she just wanted to see you smile. There was never a birthday or anniversary she forgot.
Mom would always pray the Rosary before bedtime. The family asks that we all pray a Rosary, from your bedsides, for Dolores, at 10:00pm Eastern time, Thursday, April 2.
Private viewing will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc., 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am, on Friday, April 3, and will be live streamed at www.holyfamilysouthbend.org. A procession from the church to the cemetery will pass by all three of Dolores and Bill's residences (within a half mile of each other). Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following the Mass of Christian Burial.
A public Mass in Dolores' memory will be held at a later date with a luncheon (Polish style of course) to follow.
Expressions of sympathy for Dolores may be donated to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. To send online condolences and sign an online register book, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020