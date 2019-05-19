|
Dolores R. Billisitz
June 19, 1928 - May 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dolores Billisitz, 90, passed away Sunday. She was born in South Bend to the late Frank & Henrietta (Wawrzyniak) Wlodarek. May 28, 1949, Dolores married Louis Billisitz. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1990, son Jeffrey Billisitz in 1982, and daughter Sharon Billisitz in 2016. Dolores is survived by her niece, Michele (Ken) Graham & nephew, Steve (Loraine) Billisitz. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30am, Tues., May 21, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, where Dolores was a lifelong parishioner. Leave condolences for the family at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019