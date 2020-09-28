1/1
Dominic Angelo Romeo
Dominic Angelo

Romeo

September 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Dominic Angelo Romeo, 60, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after his battle with cancer.

Dom grew up in South Bend, Indiana where he developed a passion for baseball and Notre Dame football. He attended Manchester University and married his college sweetheart, Lori (Hansen) Romeo. The couple enjoyed a loving marriage for over 37 years and were blessed with two daughters together, Jessica Romeo and Kristen (Ryan Hagan) Romeo; and Dom's cat, Lily. Dom never stopped planning the amazing adventures the family shared together, including their most recent trip to Italy. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed.

Dom had a fun sense of humor and was a mentor to many. Beginning his career at Price Waterhouse, he continued to build success at GE Aircraft Engines, Honeywell Aerospace, and IDEX Corporation. He was a board member on Novanta Inc., Spartan Motors Inc., as well as many others where he made long-lasting friendships.

In addition to Lori, Jessica and Kristen, Dom is survived by his parents, Marlene Hartnell (Harley) Miller and Roy (Nancy) Catanzarite. Dom was the eldest of five brothers: Frank Romeo, Rick Romeo and Rodney Romeo; and his youngest brother, Dean Romeo who passed away in 2018. Dom was beloved by his father-in-law, Raymond Hansen, brother-in-law Eric (Susan) Hansen, sister-in-law Linda (Tim McElwee) Hansen and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Although his family is scattered across the country geographically, they were always near to his heart and had a huge role in his life.

Dom was preceded in death by his father, Frank Romeo, mother-in-law Grace Hansen, and nephew Seth Hansen.

A private family funeral and celebration of life will be held at a later date this fall by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HonorHealth Foundation in support of the HonorHealth Research Institute and Dr. Tsai. Please visit give.honorhealth.com, follow the onscreen instruction and on the Designation menu, please click Research Institute. Identify that the gift is in memory of Dominic Romeo and in the comment box, please state “in support of Dr. Tsai.” You may also send your gift, made out to HonorHealth Foundation, with HRI - Dominic Romeo on the memo line to 8125 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Or call Deborah Rittenhouse at 480-587-5015 and she can take a credit card over the phone. 100% of all contributions will support cancer research at HonorHealth.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family
Rest In Peace Dom
Michael and Melissa Kamrath
