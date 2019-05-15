Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic Bartolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic Bartolini


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Dominic Bartolini Obituary
Dominic Bartolini

Feb. 13, 1927 - May 12, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Dominic Joseph Bartolini, 92, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Dominic was born February 13, 1927 in Mishawaka, the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Veroni) Bartolini. He grew up in Mishawaka where his family owned and operated the Florence Cafe. He served his country in the U.S. Army as well as the Merchant Marines.

Dominic owned and operated Bartolini Excavating in Mishawaka for many years. He also dabbled in commercial real estate. Dominic was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He traveled throughout the world and wintered for many years in Costa Rica. He enjoyed fishing.

Dominic is survived by his wife, Isabel (Hernandes) Bartolini; a son, Dominic (Kimberly) Bartolini; a daughter, Lynn (Steve) Roth; his former wife, Dorothy Bartolini, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Dominic was preceded in death by a son, Mark Bartolini; and an infant son, Joseph Bartolini.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Friday, May 17, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now