Dominic Bartolini



Feb. 13, 1927 - May 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Dominic Joseph Bartolini, 92, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.



Dominic was born February 13, 1927 in Mishawaka, the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Veroni) Bartolini. He grew up in Mishawaka where his family owned and operated the Florence Cafe. He served his country in the U.S. Army as well as the Merchant Marines.



Dominic owned and operated Bartolini Excavating in Mishawaka for many years. He also dabbled in commercial real estate. Dominic was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He traveled throughout the world and wintered for many years in Costa Rica. He enjoyed fishing.



Dominic is survived by his wife, Isabel (Hernandes) Bartolini; a son, Dominic (Kimberly) Bartolini; a daughter, Lynn (Steve) Roth; his former wife, Dorothy Bartolini, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Dominic was preceded in death by a son, Mark Bartolini; and an infant son, Joseph Bartolini.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Friday, May 17, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.



Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2019