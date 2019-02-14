Dominic C. Ciesielski



May 4, 1951 - Feb. 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dominic C. Ciesielski, 67, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.



Dominic was born May 4, 1951 in South Bend to Louis and Jeannette (DeWispelaere) Ciesielski. His father preceded him in death. Dominic was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Ciesielski.



Survivors of Dominic include his mother, Jeannette Ciesielski; brothers, Mark and Paul (Terry); nephew, Peter; nieces, Emily and Sara; great-nieces, Kylin and Sopheria; his soulmate, Cheryl and her family; a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his rescue dog and best friend, Skittles.



Dominic attended St. Adalbert Catholic School, where he served as an altar boy, and graduated from St. Joseph High School. He was involved in Scouting for many years. He worked at AM General for 26 years, Harry's Liquor Store, the St. Joseph County Jail, and IUSB and VSS Security Services, until retiring in 2016. Dominic was a member of the St. Joseph Young Men's Society, PNA, American Legion Post 357, Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club, and Achievement Forum. He enjoyed fishing, watching cooking shows, and was a 149-time blood donor. Dominic received the most joy from his weekly visits and time spent with his sweet little princesses, Maddy Lake and Sloane Marie.



Dominic was truly a gentle giant, with an enormous heart. He was a very giving, positive, loving, and faithful gentleman to all.



Visitation will be 10:00am to 12:00pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. The Rosary will be prayed at 12:00 pm with a Funeral Service to immediately follow.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society-St. Adalbert Conference, 2505 W. Grace St., South Bend, IN 46619 or to donor's choice.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary