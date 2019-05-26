Dominic Caurro



June 3, 1940 - May 23, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Dominic Caurro of South Bend, IN and Palm Desert, CA passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his South Bend home on May 23, 2019.



Dominic Caurro was born June 3, 1940, in Grotteria, a Province of Reggio Calabria in Italy. He came to the United States when his parents emigrated in 1948, eventually settling in South Bend, Indiana. In 1958, Dominic met Maureeta Mae Neely and the two were inseparable for the next 61 years. Dominic graduated from Adams High School 1960 and was married to Maureeta in 1962.



Dominic served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the mid-1960s.



After selling Kirby vacuum cleaners for several years as a straight commission salesman, Dominic saw the demand for carpeting in people's homes. He and Maureeta opened a retail floor covering store in Mishawaka in 1965 and both worked hard in that business until the early 1980s. He was a partner in The Blue Lantern from 1972 to 1986. In 1983, Dominic and Maureeta founded The Source Company, a wholesale floorcovering distribution business. Their tireless work and attention to a very high level of customer service and honesty made the business thrive. It continues to this day with second and third generations of family at the helm. Dominic was instrumental in assisting with the development of many local businesses, past and present.



Dominic was loved and respected by most all he met. He leaves behind a loving family and many friends.



Dominic is survived by his wife, Maureeta; sons, Mike (Paula) Caurro of Mishawaka and Steve (Amy) Caurro of South Bend; and grandchildren, Morgan (George) Myers, Nick (Kelsey) Caurro, Alyse Caurro, Garrett Caurro, and Jensen Caurro, all of South Bend.



Per Dominic's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Donations in his memory may be made to the - heart.org or by mail to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary