Dominic J. Bessignano
July 1, 1924 - June 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dominic J. Bessignano, 95, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 1, 1924 in Peru, Indiana to the late Nicola and Angela (Mattiaccia) Bessignano. On June 16, 1956 he married Mary Jo Held who preceded him in death on March 4, 1992. Dominic was also predeceased in death by 6 sisters: Margaret Martino, Theresa Horvath, Catherine Pasquale, Mary Castaldi, Rose Pasquale, and Anna Bessignano; and by one brother, Leonard Bessignano. Dominic is survived by one daughter, Anne Marie (Juan) Oliva of South Bend, Indiana, one son, Joseph P. (Maria) Bessignano of South Bend, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Dominic Bessignano and Patrick Oliva. Dominic is also survived by one brother-in-law, John P. Held. Dominic is survived by several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Dominic was very fortunate to have two wonderful women in his life. After the loss of his wife, Dominic shared twenty-one wonderful years of companionship with Vivian Benjamin, who preceded him in death in 2014. Vivian and her family welcomed Dominic and his family with open arms. Dominic is also survived by Vivian's three daughters, Becky (Larry) Faulkner, Lori Lupresto, and Rene Mesaros (Federico Petersen); Joe Lupresto and grandchildren. Also surviving is Enrique Oliva who had a very special place in dad's heart.
The family wishes to express their sincere Thank You to his caregiver, Tonie Gatorano for her compassion while taking care of our dad.
Dominic is a World War II Veteran of the United States Army Corps. Coming from Peru in 1950, he started his career at The Standard Oil Company. He was a retiree of the Bendix Corporation where he worked for 35 years. He was active in the Knights of Columbus Bowling League for many years.
Dominic loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed food, travel, and those Cuban cigars. He will be remembered by his beautiful smile, his generosity, and big heart.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to the current health requirements everyone attending the visitation and Funeral Mass is asked to please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made in Dominic's honor to Heart to Heart Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.kaniewski.com .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.