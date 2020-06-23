Ann and family
I was so sorry to hear of your fathers passing.
My sincere condolences to you and the family
Chris Chudzicki
Dominic J. Bessignano
July 1, 1924 - June 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - A visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church at 11am on Wed., June 24 at 11:30 am.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.