Dominic J. Bessignano
Dominic J. Bessignano

July 1, 1924 - June 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - A visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church at 11am on Wed., June 24 at 11:30 am.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
JUN
23
Rosary
06:30 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Ann and family
I was so sorry to hear of your fathers passing.
My sincere condolences to you and the family
Chris Chudzicki
Christine Chudzicki
Neighbor
June 21, 2020
Joe & Anne, I'm so very sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He was such a nice man. He always spoke to me whether it was when I was still living at home with my mom or after I moved away. I have good memories of both your mom and your dad. Please know you have my deepest sympathy.
Judy Scarbeck
Neighbor
June 21, 2020
RIP Mr Bessignano
Ed Sommers
