Dominic Paul
D'Angelo, Jr.
Jan. 11, 1948 - July 26, 2019
VANDALIA, MI - Dominic Paul D'Angelo, Jr., age 71, of Vandalia, died peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 in Three Rivers Health Center.
He was born January 11, 1948, the only child of Dominic and D. June D'Angelo, Sr.
Dominic enlisted in the United Sates Army and was placed in the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper to serve his country during the Vietnam War. After his return he worked with his late uncle, Jon Lewis, in the family's well-drilling business.
Dominic married Gretchen Hawthorne on January 10, 1980. Together they had four children. He later worked for Conrail as a yard man and eventually became a Conductor. He retired from the company in 1996.
Known to his friends as “DD” he enjoyed hot rods, drag racing, watching movies, and spending time with his children.
Dominic will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle D'Angelo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; three sons, Justin D'Angleo of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kristoffer D'Angelo of Elkhart, Indiana, and Robert D'Angleo of Vandalia; and one granddaughter, Isabella D'Angleo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Michael Schram.
Family and friends will gather to lay Mr. D'Angelo's remains to rest at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Fort Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, Michigan 49012, where he will be accorded full Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019