Dominic Trimboli
Feb. 7, 1925 - Nov. 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Dominic Trimboli passed away at the age of 95 at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center on November 25, 2020, after a brief illness due to COVID-19.
Dominic was born in Mishawaka on February 7, 1925 to the late Joseph and Eugenia (DeAmore) Trimboli. He is a lifelong resident of Mishawaka and graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1943.
Dominic joined the Army in 1943 to serve in World War II and was part of the 4th Ranger Battalion in the Anzio invasion of Italy in January 1944. He later would be part of the First Special Services Forces. He received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
He fought in a total of five campaigns: the campaigns at Naples-Foffia, Rome-Arno, Southern France, the Rhineland, and Central Europe.
On February 3, 2015, his entire First Special Services Forces unit was awarded with a Congressional Gold Medal in Washington, DC.
When he returned from the war, he worked for Ball Band and later at Torrington Bear Company in South Bend, where he worked for 30 years until his retirement. He was the supervisor of bearing tear-down. After retirement, he worked various part-time jobs including as a hall monitor at Mishawaka High School.
He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka where he ushered for many years. He was a life-long member of the DiLoreto Italian Club in Mishawaka, the VFW Post 360, and the American Legion Post 161.
On September 2, 1950, Dominic married Betty Mary Perry of Massena, NY. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2017. He is also preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elizabeth (Frank) Trimboli and Josephine (Robert) Wiejahn; and a brother, Sam (Esther) Trimboli.
Dominic is survived by his children, Joseph (Susan) Trimboli of Mishawaka, Sam (Denise) Trimboli of South Bend, and Betty Marie (Paul) Fisher of Bloomington; two granddaughters, Deborah (Gary) Gardner of Elkhart and Lisa (Jeremy) Thompson of South Bend; and four great-grandchildren, Megan, Brendan, Andrew, and Bryce Gardner. Dominic is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dominic will always be remembered for his common sense and wisdom, along with his love of family. He enjoyed big band music and older movies from the 1920s to 1940s. He loved history and golfing. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at the DiLoreto and having a good glass of wine, as well as enjoying a great plate of spaghetti and meatballs at his favorite restaurant, Pasquale Rulli's. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
For the health and safety of family and friends, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Rites performed by the VFW 360 and American Legion 161 Burial Squad.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544.