Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Don E. Findley

Don E. Findley Obituary
Don E. Findley

July 18, 1936 - August 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Don E. Findley, 83, of Ottawa, IL passed away on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Don was born on July 18, 1936 in South Bend, IN to Elmer and Dorothy (Hartz) Findley. He married Mary Jo Wantuch on August 31, 1957 in South Bend. Don worked for South Bend Community Corp. until his retirement. He was a member of St. Columba Church. Don made wooden brain-teaser puzzles and enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; 7 sons: David (Blythe) Findley of Westchester, IL, Terrance (Chara) Findley of South Bend, IN, Mark (Kim) Findley of Elmira, NY, Charles (Shirley) Findley of Wooster, OH, Daniel (Michelle) Findley of Mesa, AZ, Michael (Beth) Findley of Ottawa, IL, and Francis (Deborah) Findley of Booneville, IN; a daughter, Mary Sue (Jim) Horn of Raleigh, NC, 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Connie Findley and Diana Oxley, both of South Bend, IN; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Wantuch, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joan Hutchison; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Findley.

Memorials may be directed to OSF Hospice, 1410 Aquarius Circle, Ottawa, IL 61350 or St. Columba Church Building Fund, 122 W. Washington St., Ottawa, IL 61350.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
