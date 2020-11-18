Don L. Feldman



Sept. 6, 1930 - Nov. 12, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Don L. Feldman, age 90, passed away on November 12, 2020 at 7:51 a.m. at Southfield Village in South Bend after a long challenge with Parkinson's.



Don was born the second son of George and Doris (Kessler) Feldman on September 6, 1930 in Warsaw, Indiana. He had been a resident of Bourbon, Indiana before moving to the South Bend area in 1965. He graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1949, where he was a member of the basketball team. On July 7, 1951, Don married Sarah Border of Bourbon. Don proudly served his country in the Army, stationed at the Arctic Test Bn AFF, Big Delta, Alaska. He held several positions during his lifetime before retiring from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #153 after a near fatal accident. During his free time, he enjoyed camping in his Airstream, and was an active member of Airstream International (Wally Byam Caravan Club). He also served as the head of disaster for the Indiana Northern District of the American Red Cross, and was a Boy Scout Master for 25 Years.



Don will be dearly missed by his loving wife Sarah, son Lewis (Kathy) Feldman of West Lafayette, and daughter Lynette Otto of South Bend. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Jennifer (Scot) Ward of Athens, Illinois, Nichole (Matthew) Carpenter of Seattle, Washington, Jessica (Keith) Carlson of Parker, Colorado, and Clayton (Caroline) Feldman of Colorado Springs, Colorado. His great-grandchildren, Mykenzie Ward, Trent Ward, Owen Carlson, Wyatt Carlson, Cassidy Carlson, and Clayton Alan (Tony) Feldman, Jr. will miss him as well. Don is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Nancy Martin and Alice Waggoner, and brother Bobby Feldman.



A private graveside service will be held at Park Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross Northern Indiana District, 220 W. Colfax Avenue, Suite 510, South Bend, Indiana 46601 or the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.



