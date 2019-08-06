Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Don M. Hollinshead


1931 - 2019
Don M. Hollinshead Obituary
Don M. Hollinshead

March 13, 1931 - August 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Don M. Hollinshead, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Don was born March 13, 1931 in South Bend, to the late Harry and Ruth (Peabody) Hollinshead.

On June 16, 1956, Don married Marion J. (Szedenik) Hollinshead; she survives along with a son, Dennis (Kathie) Hollinshead; sister, Barbara (Bill) Sorocco; brother-in-law, Michael (Carol) Szedenik; and nephews, Mark & Billy (Tami) Sorocco.

Don honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He retired in 1986 from the Bendix Corporation. Don was a parishioner of St. Casimir Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. Don enjoyed playing the piano, crossword puzzles, and oil painting. He loved his dogs and working in his yard. Don was an avid fan of old movies; he could tell you everything about them. He was a devoted family man, his life fulfilled by having their love and respect.

Visitation will be 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Ceremony to begin at 2:30 pm in the funeral home Chapel. Private burial will be at Highland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge or Casimir Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
