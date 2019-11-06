|
Don Thallemer
Sept. 4, 1929 - Nov. 4, 2019
WARSAW, IN - Don E. Thallemer, age 90, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Don was born on September 4, 1929 in Mishawaka, IN to William A. and Johanna M. (Vanderbosch) Thallemer. He was married to Beverly Ann Clements at St. Anthony Catholic Church in South Bend, IN on February 2, 1952. They celebrated 67 plus years of marriage.
Don graduated from Central Catholic High School, South Bend, IN and Indiana University, earning a bachelor's degree in accounting. He attended graduate school at Notre Dame University. Don served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman in Korea. Later, he served as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His business career also included employment at Bell Intercontinental Corp., Associates Investment Company, and Site Oil Company. He was the owner of the Warsaw Funeral Supplies. After his retirement, Don was a volunteer at the Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw and Our Father's House. He was a member of Knights of Columbus.
Surviving Don are his spouse, Beverly Ann Thallemer; son, Joseph (Jill) Thallemer; daughters, Karen Furbee, Janice (Todd) Martin, and Sue (Bill) Hanson; grandchildren, Cari Nolin, Kati Reed, Josh Saylors, Jaci Thallemer, Michael Thallemer, Tracy Warrender, Brian Thallemer, Stephanie Shepherd, Nick Martin, Mallory Trouw, Christopher Hanson, and Emily Hanson, in addition to 17 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Warsaw with Father Jonathan Norton officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw with Military Honors by Post #49 and 1126.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart School, 125 N. Harrison St., Warsaw, IN 46580.
All arrangements for the family are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019