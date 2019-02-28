Donald A. McCauley



August 26, 1939 - Feb. 26, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Donald A. McCauley, 79, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26 in his residence with his loving family by his side. Donald was born in Jasper, Alabama on August 26, 1939 to Atwood and Rosalee (Harrison) McCauley.



Donald married the love of his life, Sandra Adelsperger, on February 11, 1961 in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Gary, Indiana. He retired from Nipsco after many years of service. Don loved to serve and was a volunteer fireman for 15 years, becoming a captain. He belonged to Demolay Club.



Don is survived by his loving wife, Sandra McCauley, along with their children, Susan (Douglas) Craig, Becky (Michael Oliva) Bartlett, both of Mishawaka, and Gregory (Susan) McCauley of Baroda, Michigan. He was the proud grandfather of six: Ericka, Ali, Danny, Connor, Evan, and Noah Donald; and great-grandfather of four, Kylee, Logan, Joshua, and Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Kaye Buckley, and a daughter-in-law, Geodi McCauley.



Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 2, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka from 2:00 until 4:00pm. A service celebrating Don's life will be held at 4:00pm with Chaplain Trevor Foley officiating. He will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger at a later date. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019