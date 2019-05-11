Donald A. Tennyson



March 6, 1925 - May 9, 2019



NILES, MI - Don Tennyson, 94, of Niles, passed away peacefully at Woodland Terrace on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1925, to the late Bert T. and Edyth (Johnson) Tennyson in South Bend, Indiana. Don graduated from Niles High School in 1942. He was the last surviving member of the 1942 State Championship Basketball Team. Don enlisted in the United States Marine Corps while a freshman at the University of Michigan in 1943. He served in the 3rd Division during World War II as an artillery forward observer, and in the Marine 1st division in China after the war. Upon discharge, he returned to the University of Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering, and a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon National Fraternity. After graduation, he was employed by Garden City Fan Co., first in Chicago and then in Niles as the Vice President of Engineering and Manufacturing. He retired in 1983 after 34 years of employment.



On July 30, 1949, he married the former Elizabeth “Betty” Rowland at a ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church, in Niles. Together they raised three children; the two eldest preceded him in death, Robert T. Tennyson and Brian Jeffrey Tennyson, in 2006. Don was a past president of the Niles Chamber of Commerce and the Niles-Buchanan Rotary Club, and a member of the YMCA. He served on the Niles Safety Board from 1973-1978. He was Chairman of The Indian Lake Sewer committee which was responsible for getting the Indian Lake sewer system installed. He was a lifetime member of the Niles First Presbyterian Church.



His favorite sports were basketball and volleyball. In his free time, he enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, listening to country music, and traveling with his wife. He is survived his daughter, Lisa Tennyson and her partner, Mika Hirai of Massachusetts. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Betty; his sons, Rob and Jeff; a sister, Phyllis Stevens; and a brother, Robert Tennyson. Memorial contributions may be made in D.A.'s memory to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org; or to the We Soldier On Project, https://www.wesoldieron.org/.



At Don's request, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Mission Hills where he will be laid to rest with his wife.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.