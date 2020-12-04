Donald Arthur Perry



Oct. 13, 1958 - Nov. 27, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Donald Arthur Perry, 62, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Golden Living Center in Kokomo, IN.



Donald was born October 13, 1958 in South Bend, Indiana to L. James and Ruth E. Perry. He was the youngest of the fraternal twins born to the couple that day.



Donald grew up in South Bend and attended Benjamin Harrison School before graduating with honors from Washington High School in 1977.



During his school days, Donald had many interests, among them art and music. He spent hours drawing pictures and creating cards for birthdays and holidays. In music, Donald played the piano in talent shows, participated in musical theatre productions, sang in the Concert and Swing Choirs at Washington and in the Inspirational Choir at Olivet A.M.E. Church. He was the percussionist (bongo player) for the Harrison Singers and was named “Most Likely to Succeed in Music.”



In addition to these interests, Donald developed a knack and love for photography, so he continued his education by studying it at Ivy Tech in South Bend. Donald took photos of the people and the sites in the city but especially of those on the far west side. He was often seen toting his 35mm camera around his neck, snapping pictures of any and everything.



Eventually, Donald did a stint in the U.S. Air Force and afterwards returned to South Bend and worked jobs at South Bend Drug and Avanti Motors Corporation. After living in South Bend for several years, he moved to Marion, Indiana and then to Kokomo, Indiana where he resided until his death.



Donald, affectionately known as “Toast” to his childhood friends, had a mild spirit and a kindness that made him fast friends with all those he met. Despite some long term medical issues, he maintained a positive outlook and easy-going nature. He was often heard to say, “Don't worry about it, it'll be alright” in spite of troubling circumstances. His jovial attitude made him a pleasure to talk with.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother, Dennis James Perry. He leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, twin David A. (Robin) Perry of Waukegan, IL and Dwain A. Perry of N. Hollywood, CA along with cousins, nephews, a great-niece and a host of friends.





