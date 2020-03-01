Home

Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
More Obituaries for Donald Metzger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Burton "Sonny" Metzger

Donald Burton "Sonny" Metzger Obituary
Donald “Sonny”

Burton Metzger

Aug. 2, 1928 - Feb. 25, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Donald “Sonny” Burton Metzger, 91, of Buchanan, passed away in the Hanson Hospice Center after a brief battle with cancer.

He was reunited in death by his parents, Bert & Mildred (Hartline) Metzger & sister, Bonnie (Metzger) Bright. He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Norma (Vergon) Metzger; children, Mark (Marci) Metzger, Marcia (Peter) Gunzelman; grandchildren, Austin Gunzelman, Mae (Danny) Villalobos & great-grandchildren, Leo & Lucie Villalobos; Matt Metzger & grandson, Micah Metzger & Mindy (David) Bonewitz and grandsons, Nathan & Luke Bonewitz; brother, Robert Metzger; brother-in-law, Doyle (Judy) Vergon; sister-in-law, Joy Vergon; many loving nieces, nephews and special friends.

Thank you to Buchanan Hospice group for their support. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 728 N. Detroit St., Buchanan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.swemchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
