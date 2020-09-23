Donald C. Hostetter
Jan. 16, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Donald C. Hostetter, age 86, of Granger, IN passed away peacefully September 20, 2020.
Born January 16, 1934 in Lebanon, PA to Marian and Warren Hostetter, Don is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Diane Kazmierczak Hostetter; and his children, Belinda (Phil) Albert, Lisa Daly, Brett (Tina) Hostetter, Raymond (Pam) Niedbala, and Wendy (Dennis) Middleton. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
After school, Don enlisted in the Marines and served as a Communications Officer during the Korean War. Upon return to his civilian life, he settled in Mishawaka where he began Hostetter's Nursery and operated his company until his retirement in 2001.
Don and Diane loved their adventuresome travels throughout the U.S. and Canada and enjoyed their warm winters with friends in St. Pete Beach, FL, where he served as an usher for his beloved Philadelphia Phillies. Don found great enjoyment in their gambling side trips, his family, their home, wildlife, birds, and Diane's beautiful flower gardens.
Don will best remembered for his jovial personality. No one was a stranger and everyone was subject to his shenanigans. His good humor will be missed, but we all know, as he always said, “He will be Fine!”
A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Family and friends may gather at the church to visit from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.