1/1
Donald C. Hostetter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Hostetter

Jan. 16, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Donald C. Hostetter, age 86, of Granger, IN passed away peacefully September 20, 2020.

Born January 16, 1934 in Lebanon, PA to Marian and Warren Hostetter, Don is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Diane Kazmierczak Hostetter; and his children, Belinda (Phil) Albert, Lisa Daly, Brett (Tina) Hostetter, Raymond (Pam) Niedbala, and Wendy (Dennis) Middleton. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

After school, Don enlisted in the Marines and served as a Communications Officer during the Korean War. Upon return to his civilian life, he settled in Mishawaka where he began Hostetter's Nursery and operated his company until his retirement in 2001.

Don and Diane loved their adventuresome travels throughout the U.S. and Canada and enjoyed their warm winters with friends in St. Pete Beach, FL, where he served as an usher for his beloved Philadelphia Phillies. Don found great enjoyment in their gambling side trips, his family, their home, wildlife, birds, and Diane's beautiful flower gardens.

Don will best remembered for his jovial personality. No one was a stranger and everyone was subject to his shenanigans. His good humor will be missed, but we all know, as he always said, “He will be Fine!”

A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Family and friends may gather at the church to visit from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved