|
|
Dr. Donald D. Brown
Nov. 13, 1922 - Oct. 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. Brown passed away on October 21, 2019 in his 97th year. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn “Evie” J. Brown and son, Donn Jonathan Brown. He was the loving father of Donnette Brown, father-in-law of Ronda Brown, “Granddad” of Ben Brown (Jill), Amy Gatschenberger, Lindsay (James) Price, Darla (Jake) Svoboda, Megan Gatschenberger, Braden and Kalyn Brown; and great-grandfather to Ashlyn and Lydia Brown, Evelyn “Evie” and Christopher Svoboda. He was one of 15 children and has 5 living siblings: Naomi, Phyllis, Dennis, Barbara, and Beverly.
Dr. Brown was a Veteran who was proud to serve in the Army Air Corps in WWII. Dr. Brown spent his life serving the Lord by caring for family and friends, working in his local church and community, through his vocations and in mission work abroad. He was well loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on Friday, November 1 at 12 Noon at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46564-9784.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019