Donald DeFreez
Oct. 25, 1953 - Oct. 31, 2019
NILES, MI - Donald R. DeFreez, 66, of Buchanan passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Lakeland Hospital, Niles surrounded by his family.
On October 25, 1953 Don was born to the late Donald and Charlotte (Wruck) DeFreez in Niles, Michigan.
After graduating from Galien High School Don started his career as a CNC operator and married Nancy Strefling. Don enjoyed classic cars, listening to classic rock, and watching and feeding his birds.
He is preceded in passing by his parents, Donald and Charlotte DeFreez and his two grandsons, Lane and Jase DeFreez.
Don is survived by his children, Elicia (Greg) Hannah of Brooklin, Ontario, Dawn (Sweet C) Robinson of Buchanan, and Donnie (Caryn) DeFreez II of Buchanan; and his siblings, Ronnie (Veda) DeFreez of Galien, Diana (Phil) Masten of Niles, Pam (Brian) Marshall of Galien, and Sharon DeFreez of Buchanan. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and also a host of nieces and nephews.
Services to honor Don's life will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 6 p.m. with a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in honor of Don can be made to Berrien County Cancer Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019