Donald Duis



April 9, 1928 - March 1, 2019



NILES, MI - Donald “Don” H. Duis, 90, of Niles, Michigan, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Dowagiac, surrounded by his family.



He was born to the late Henry and Myrtle (Timm) Duis on April 9, 1928, in Niles, Michigan.



Don married Geraldine “Geri” Vitellaro on November 13, 1954, at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan. Their love for each other was admired by everyone and grew stronger each year during their 63 years of marriage.



Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being a loyal Michigan Wolverine fan. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member and past Commander of the Niles American Legion Post 116.



For almost 50 years, he and Geri enjoyed their summers with friends and family at Camp Wildwood on Juno Lake in Edwardsburg, MI.



Preceding Don in death are his parents; his wife, Geraldine; a son, Donald R. Duis; and his siblings, Pauline Mumaw, Marjorie Rhude, Jack Duis, Henry Duis Jr., and Raymond Duis.



He is survived by his sons, Steven (Rhonda) Duis of Charlotte, North Carolina and Thomas Duis of Las Vegas, Nevada; his four grandchildren, Jodee Duis, Zach Duis, Taylor Duis, and Sam Duis; and three great-grandchildren, Alayna Duis, Alyson Williams, and Autumn Williams.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Don will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to his beloved wife Geraldine. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at AMVETS Post 1978 immediately following services at the cemetery.



Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Donald's honor may direct those to Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Dr. #120, Portage, Michigan 49024 or to the AMVETS Post 1978, 1117 E. Bertrand, Niles, Michigan 49120.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for Don's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary