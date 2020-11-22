1/1
Rev. Donald E. DuRall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Donald E. DuRall

March 23, 1933 - Oct. 21, 2020

SALEM, MO - Rev. Donald E. DuRall, 87, of Effingham, IL and Salem, MO passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Salem, MO.

Private family funeral services and burial next to his wife Jean were held at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of your choice; or plant a tree in Donald's name.

Online condolences can be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Donald was born on March 23, 1933 in Mounds, IL, the son of John Henry and Pearl May (Stull) DuRall. He married Dorothy “Jean” Renner on December 19, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL.

Don had a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, a Bachelor of Divinity in Religion, and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling.

Don spent his life as a Methodist Minister primarily in Illinois and later in Missouri, pastoring 18 congregations in his lifetime, and began the Pastoral Counseling Service for the Methodist Church. He built and managed the Lost Valley Wilderness Experience, founded the Ozark canoeing and camping Methodist Youth program as part of his ministry, and played instrumental roles in the Little Grassy Lake Methodist Camp in Southern Illinois. In his retirement, along with Jean, he designed and built his own home by hand, out of the trees on their Ozark property, and they shared that wilderness home for many years.

He was a bit of a renaissance man, with irrepressible enthusiasm for life and growth, who could do anything he contemplated, and achieve respectable results. Throughout his life he was an artist, bicyclist, motorcyclist, musician, architect, engineer, mechanic, inventor, baker, builder, athlete, teacher, spelunker, scholar, author, explorer, philosopher, tailor, pilot, entrepreneur, and leader, all while being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. An avid reader of both the Bible and science fiction, ‘not fantasy!' as we were often told, he was devoted to spiritual growth through a life grounded in reality and good works, while embracing possibility. He could often be heard singing “Oh What A Beautiful Morning!” at the top of his voice at the outset of many outdoor adventures, while also lovingly joining his tenor voice with Jean's alto in crooning “Just a Song at Twilight” and many hymn duets and choirs on Sunday mornings. Particular fond memories include canoeing across lakes and hiking into woods to secluded spots with a group of kids, to reflect, meditate, and listen to the quiet sounds.

Don's most special qualities were his willingness, energy and desire to help others, and active pursuit of living fully into his last moments.

Don is survived by his children, Debra DuRall (Jeff Hojnacki) of South Bend, IN, Dana Carnahan of Effingham, IL, and Darren DuRall of West Valley City, UT; grandchildren, Danl DuRall, Cristina DuRall, and Simon Carnahan; six step-grandchildren, Rebecca Antle, Marie Day, Marlaine Mitchell, Suzanne Braun, Amelia Bahrami, and Donald West III; and brother, John Allen DuRall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; and brothers, Darrell and Doyle DuRall.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - EFFINGHAM
1110 N 4TH ST
Effingham, IL 62401
(217) 342-2215
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - EFFINGHAM

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved