Rev. Donald E. DuRall
March 23, 1933 - Oct. 21, 2020
SALEM, MO - Rev. Donald E. DuRall, 87, of Effingham, IL and Salem, MO passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Salem, MO.
Private family funeral services and burial next to his wife Jean were held at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of your choice; or plant a tree in Donald's name.
Donald was born on March 23, 1933 in Mounds, IL, the son of John Henry and Pearl May (Stull) DuRall. He married Dorothy “Jean” Renner on December 19, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL.
Don had a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, a Bachelor of Divinity in Religion, and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling.
Don spent his life as a Methodist Minister primarily in Illinois and later in Missouri, pastoring 18 congregations in his lifetime, and began the Pastoral Counseling Service for the Methodist Church. He built and managed the Lost Valley Wilderness Experience, founded the Ozark canoeing and camping Methodist Youth program as part of his ministry, and played instrumental roles in the Little Grassy Lake Methodist Camp in Southern Illinois. In his retirement, along with Jean, he designed and built his own home by hand, out of the trees on their Ozark property, and they shared that wilderness home for many years.
He was a bit of a renaissance man, with irrepressible enthusiasm for life and growth, who could do anything he contemplated, and achieve respectable results. Throughout his life he was an artist, bicyclist, motorcyclist, musician, architect, engineer, mechanic, inventor, baker, builder, athlete, teacher, spelunker, scholar, author, explorer, philosopher, tailor, pilot, entrepreneur, and leader, all while being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. An avid reader of both the Bible and science fiction, ‘not fantasy!' as we were often told, he was devoted to spiritual growth through a life grounded in reality and good works, while embracing possibility. He could often be heard singing “Oh What A Beautiful Morning!” at the top of his voice at the outset of many outdoor adventures, while also lovingly joining his tenor voice with Jean's alto in crooning “Just a Song at Twilight” and many hymn duets and choirs on Sunday mornings. Particular fond memories include canoeing across lakes and hiking into woods to secluded spots with a group of kids, to reflect, meditate, and listen to the quiet sounds.
Don's most special qualities were his willingness, energy and desire to help others, and active pursuit of living fully into his last moments.
Don is survived by his children, Debra DuRall (Jeff Hojnacki) of South Bend, IN, Dana Carnahan of Effingham, IL, and Darren DuRall of West Valley City, UT; grandchildren, Danl DuRall, Cristina DuRall, and Simon Carnahan; six step-grandchildren, Rebecca Antle, Marie Day, Marlaine Mitchell, Suzanne Braun, Amelia Bahrami, and Donald West III; and brother, John Allen DuRall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; and brothers, Darrell and Doyle DuRall.