|
|
Donald E. Sherman
August 10, 1923 - Jan. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald E. Sherman, 96 years old, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Southfield Village, South Bend. Mr. Sherman was born on August 10, 1923 in Lakeville to the late Earl and Elizabeth (Maurer) Sherman. He was a lifelong resident and lived in Estero, FL from 1994-2006. On August 11, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN, Donald E. Sherman and Mary A. Russell were united in marriage.
Along with Mary, his loving wife of 68 years, survivors include their children, Karen (Craig) Benninghoff of South Bend, Dale (Cindy) Sherman of Eureka, IL, and Dennis (Cindy) Sherman of Lakeville; seven grandchildren, Dawn (Matt) Stroup, Bryan (Christie) Sherman, Justin (Emily) Sherman, Brad (Ashley) Sherman, Jessica (Tim) Concannon, Nicole (Casey) Sponseller, and Sarah (Josh) Pemberton; fifteen great-grandchildren with one more expected in May; and one sister, Louise Cox of Orchard Park, NY. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pearl Wright and Carrie Sherman; and two brothers, Lawrence and Wilbert Sherman.
Mr. Sherman retired in 1988 from AM General Corporation after 24 years as a stationary engineer within the firehouse operation. He was a faithful member of Plymouth Wesleyan Church and proudly served his country during WWII with the United States Navy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Pastor Ed Friberg will officiate. Military graveside services and burial will follow at Porter Rae Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donald E. Sherman may be donated to the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Road, Plymouth, IN 46563. Online condolences may be offered to the Sherman family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020