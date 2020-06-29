Donald E. Snyder
1933 - 2020
Donald E. Snyder

March 8, 1933 - June 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald E. Snyder, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the Hearth at Juday Creek with his loving wife Barbara by his side.

Donald was born on March 8, 1933 in South Bend to the late John D. and Maude P. (Morrow) Snyder. Donald was also preceded in death by brothers, Marvin, Howard, Alvin, John, and Clarence; sister, Jane Fries; and grandson, Kyle LeHue.

On August 8, 1992, Donald married Barbara A. (Geans). She survives along with daughters, Lynn (Tom) Killelea and Susan (Dale) LeHue; sons, Larry (Beatriz Hernandez) and Donald (Rebecca Bishop); 24 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jean Riffel.

Donald retired in 1995 after 44 1/2 years of working as a plumber for E.J. White Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of the Plumber and Pipefitter Union 172. Donald attended Coalbush United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Mishawaka Eagles.

Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9am. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Coalbush United Methodist Church, 15977 Jackson Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
