Donald E. Wingett

Donald E. Wingett Obituary
Donald E. Wingett

Feb. 28, 1926 - March 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald E. Wingett, 93 years old, passed away at 11:37 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend. Don was born on February 28, 1926 in Plymouth, IN to the late Russell and Lucinda (Bope) Wingett. He has been a lifelong resident of South Bend, Lakeville, and LaPaz. Don proudly served his country during WWII with the United States Navy and was an active member of the American Legion in Lakeville for many years. He retired from Northern Electric in South Bend.

Don is survived by his two children, Nancy (Joseph) Nagy of Fishers, IN and Lon (Kim) Wingett of Jones, MI. Along with his parents, one sister, JoAnn Reed, preceded him in death.

A Military Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 South, South Bend, IN. Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donald Wingett may be donated to the American Legion, 214 N. Lake Street, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019
