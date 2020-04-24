|
Donald Ecker
Sept. 29, 1935 - April 19, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Donald (Don) G. Ecker, Sr., 84, passed away on April 19, 2020 at 6:20 a.m., while at home, in the care of his family and Hospice.
Don was born on September 29, 1935 to Russell and Florabelle (Emigh) Ecker. He was a life-long resident of the Marshall County area. In 1953, he graduated from Tyner High School. Don married Loretta Bradley, who preceded him in death in 1975. In November 1992, he married Mary S. Jack.
He enjoyed a 50+ year career in TV and appliance repair. In addition, he also installed and repaired TV towers and antennas. From 1973-1978 he owned and operated Ecker's TV and Appliance Store.
During his free time, Don enjoyed watching Green Bay Packers football, IU basketball, the Atlanta Braves baseball, and a touch of Notre Dame football. He spent many years coaching Little League baseball and football. He loved traveling this country and especially enjoyed visiting national and state parks. He and his wife Mary enjoyed western style square dancing and danced whenever and wherever they could find a dance. Along with being a hard worker, he loved life and his family, as well as caring for his home property. Don was active in the community as a former Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop #201 of Tyner, Indiana. He was a 50-year member of the Tyner IOOF Lodge, and also served as a member of the Marshall County Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren.
Don is survived by his wife Mary and children, Don (Denise) Ecker Jr. of Plymouth, IN, Karen (Dan) Cleyrat of Hilton Head, SC, Joshua (Rose) Jack of Annapolis, MD, Sarah (J.J.) Schrems of South Bend, IN, and Elisabeth (Zach) Sorg of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Michelle Miller, Christina (Nate) Hubley, Daniel (Kristen) Cleyrat, Alex Cleyrat, Katie Schrems, Emily Shriver, Violet Sorg, and Henry and Cameron Jack; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Louis (Sue) Ecker of Weidman, MI.
Preceding Don in death are his parents, stepmother Mary, first wife Loretta, son Douglas Ecker, sister Joyce Bauman, and brothers Kenneth, Gordon, and Larry Ecker.
The family would like to thank the Marshall County Center for Hospice Care and give special thanks to his nurse Jean and aide Erika for their dedication and personal care during Don's illness.
In honor of Don's wishes, the family has chosen cremation services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marshall County Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020