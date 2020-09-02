Donald Edmund “Dyno” Turner
Nov. 30, 1946 - Aug. 27, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Donald E. “Dyno” Turner, 73, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 27, 2020.
Born November 30, 1946 in South Bend, he was the son of Donald Raymond and Grace (Ryan) Turner. His father and mother preceded him in death along with his daughter, Shannon C. Turner; and brother, Timothy L. Turner.
Left to cherish his memory are: his fiancee, Bonnie Gerald of Mishawaka; son, Shawn (Dralinda) Turner of Granger; two grandsons, William and Cameron Magezi; niece, Ashley Turner, and many friends.
Dyno was extremely adventurous and lived life to the fullest. He was an avid motorcyclist, fisherman, card player, and a race fan who especially enjoyed drag racing. He was a hard worker, having retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters local 172, after 50 years of service. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
The family is appreciative of everyone's thoughts and prayers during this time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
