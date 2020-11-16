Donald Edward Woolverton
Oct. 16, 1944 - Nov. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Donald Edward Woolverton, 76, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Don was born October 16, 1944 in South Bend, to the late Orville and Velvin (Bailey) Woolverton. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon, Carl, and Howard; sisters, Eleanor, Leada, and Bonnie; and a son, Ronald Woolverton.
Don was loved by everyone and will always be remembered for his stories, love for wrestling and a good scary movie, his amazing talent with woodworking, and greatest of all his Donald Duck voice.
Left to cherish the memory of Don is his loving wife, Nancy (Ullery) Woolverton, along with their children, William (Michelle) Woolverton and Tony Woolverton; grandchildren, Austin, Tony, & Nicholas Woolverton, along with numerous cousins, nieces & nephews all of whom loved Don dearly.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date for family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to Nancy Woolverton through St. Joseph Funeral Home.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.