Donald Evanovich



Sept. 7, 1953 - Feb. 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND , IN - Donald Evanovich, 65, quietly passed away in his sleep Thursday, February 14, 2019 in his home. Donald was born on September 7, 1953 in South Bend to Alexander and Stella (Morris) Evanovich. Surviving are his partner, Vicki Cadieux; 3 daughters, Amy (Brian) Schrock, Amber (Chris) Hazewski, and Gena Cadieux; 2 grandchildren, Weston and Harlow; a sister, Donna (Robert) Legus; 2 nieces, Michelle Napier and Christina Williams; 2 great-nieces, McKenzie Miller and Cierra Wolf; and a great-nephew, Aaron Polly. Don enjoyed a lifelong obsession for drums and Rock & Roll. He has been in bands since his early teens, up until his final bands, Irvington Rush and Geezer.



Along the way, everyone who met Don has either enjoyed or been shocked by his unique and sometimes off the wall sense of humor. If he could make you laugh, it made his day! One of his favorite tricks to play was to "bonk" his head on an opening door garnering gasps and "Oh no!" from his friends and passers-by. We hope you finally have that 1969 Silver Grey Corvette, Don! Per Donald's wishes, Zahoran's Funeral Home has been entrusted with Don's final care. He has chosen cremation with no viewing or funeral. He wants his friends and family to celebrate his life with music and laughter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one or more of the following: Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Educations Programs, 513 Ship Street, St. Joseph, MI 49085, 269-982-4030, https://www.smso.org/Education/Education%20Page.html; Brother Gow Music Foundation, Ocean Beach, CA, https://brothersgow.com/music-foundation; The Kroc Center, 900 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46601, 574-233-9471, http://www.mykroc.org/give.html.