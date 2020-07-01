Donald Frank Lubelski
August 1, 1951 - June 28, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Donald Lubelski, 68, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday. Donald was born August 1, 1951 in South Bend to the late Lucille (Rajski) and Chester Lubelski. On May 26, 1973 Donald married his loving wife, Joanne (Curran) Lubelski. She survives along with their daughter, Heather Schwart; grandchildren, Kirsten and Kevin Schwart; sister, Sun (Ken) Tschida; brothers, James (Jeanne) Lubelski and Ernest (Tammy) Lubelski; in-laws, Delores & Donald Curran; and many nieces and nephews.
Don worked for Star Tool & Die where he was the shop foreman before retiring. He was a member of the Heaton Lake Conservation Club. Don enjoyed going to Silver Lake and running dune buggies and sand rails, hunting, fishing, and baseball, and he raced late model stock cars earlier in his life. Don loved living on the lake, boating on his pontoon, and socializing with family and friends. His family was the most important thing in his life.
Visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00pm at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heaton Lake Conservation Club, 22728 Lake Shore Dr., Elkhart, IN 46514 or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
August 1, 1951 - June 28, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Donald Lubelski, 68, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday. Donald was born August 1, 1951 in South Bend to the late Lucille (Rajski) and Chester Lubelski. On May 26, 1973 Donald married his loving wife, Joanne (Curran) Lubelski. She survives along with their daughter, Heather Schwart; grandchildren, Kirsten and Kevin Schwart; sister, Sun (Ken) Tschida; brothers, James (Jeanne) Lubelski and Ernest (Tammy) Lubelski; in-laws, Delores & Donald Curran; and many nieces and nephews.
Don worked for Star Tool & Die where he was the shop foreman before retiring. He was a member of the Heaton Lake Conservation Club. Don enjoyed going to Silver Lake and running dune buggies and sand rails, hunting, fishing, and baseball, and he raced late model stock cars earlier in his life. Don loved living on the lake, boating on his pontoon, and socializing with family and friends. His family was the most important thing in his life.
Visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00pm at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heaton Lake Conservation Club, 22728 Lake Shore Dr., Elkhart, IN 46514 or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.