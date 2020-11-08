Donald
“Don” Frushour
Dec. 17, 1932 - Nov. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald L. “Don” Frushour, 87 years old, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. He was born December 17, 1932 in South Bend to the late George and Martha (Morissey) Frushour. On April 16, 1954, Don married the love of his life for 66 years, Phyllis Stephens in South Bend.
Don was a lifelong resident of South Bend. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He also was the recipient of the Purple Heart. After the service, Don worked at Uniroyal Corporation for 38 years before retiring. He then worked for Shamrock Lincoln Mercury for ten years before moving to Gurley Leep, where he finally retired again after six years of service.
Along with his wife Phyllis, Don is survived by his daughters, Leeann (Timothy) Roames of Park Ridge, IL and Janeen (Jeffrey) DeChantal of LaPorte, IN; sister, Jean Peterson of Mishawaka, IN; and grandchildren, Toni (Greg) Bailey of Elkhart, IN, Amie (Curt) Matlach of Tulsa, OK, Cara Leavitt of Tulsa, OK, Nichole (Chris) Carithers of Elkhart, IN, Katie Siomos of South Bend, Sara (John ) Frushour of South Bend, Gregory Roames of Park Ridge, IL, Elisabeth (Stephon) Walsh of Tulsa, OK, Jacob DeChantal and Joshua DeChantal of LaPorte, IN. Don is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jaclyn (Grant) Stump of Elkhart, IN, Savannah, Olivia, Ella and Emerson Leavitt of Tulsa, OK, Caleb, Tanner, Hudson and Cole Matlach of Tulsa, OK, and Nicholas, Aiden and Bella Carithers of Elkhart, IN. Don also has a great-great-grandchild on the way.
Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Benn; and sons, Michael Frushour and Gregg Frushour.
The family would also like to thank the nurses from Heartland Hospice for all of their love and support they have given the family for the last three and a half years. They would like to specifically thank the Nurse Practitioner, Pat; Social Worker, Heather; and nurses, Alicia, Tanndie, Becky, and Debby. They would also like to thank Leslie, who was Don's nurse for two and a half years.
Services for Don Frushour will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Osceola, IN. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donald L. Frushour may be offered to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.