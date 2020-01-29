|
Donald G. Farran
June 17, 1928 - Jan. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald G. Farran, 91, of South Bend, IN passed away at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 17, 1928 in Washington, D.C. to the late Wilmer G. and Annie (Mansfield) Farran. On November 6, 1953 he was united in marriage to Irene Mae (Yost) Farran who preceded him in death on August 8, 1998 after forty-four years of marriage. On September 4, 2005 he married Lynette (Griffin) Farran who preceded him in death on May 23, 2011.
Donald is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Beverly Farran of South Bend, IN; and brother and sister-in-law, Mannie and Edith Farran of Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; sisters, Camille, Rae, Fay, Lorraine, and Wilda; and brothers, Garland, John, and Warren.
Donald served his country honorably in the United States Army where he served in the South Pacific and Far East with the 5th Air Force Aviation Combat Engineers and with the Occupation Force in Japan. After World War II, he moved to Maryland and joined the Prince George County Police Department, retiring in 1978 after twenty-seven years, serving twenty years in the detective department. In 1950, he joined the Volunteer Fire Department where he served on the Board of Directors and as President. Donald was a member and past commander of American Legion Post 206 and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. in Chesapeake Beach, MD. He also was an active member of Deale Elks Lodge #2528, Deale, MD, an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #89 for the past thirty-two years, and a member of Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M. of Maryland.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Christ Chapel, 3402 S. Locust Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family.
Contributions in memory of Donald G. Farran may be offered to Feeding the Nations, P.O. Box 2438, South Bend, IN 46680 or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1643, Mishawaka, IN 46546. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020